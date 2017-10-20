GEA Group AG (G1AG.DE)
G1AG.DE on Xetra
40.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
40.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.49 (+1.22%)
€0.49 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
€40.06
€40.06
Open
€40.58
€40.58
Day's High
€40.67
€40.67
Day's Low
€40.31
€40.31
Volume
391,260
391,260
Avg. Vol
620,369
620,369
52-wk High
€42.32
€42.32
52-wk Low
€32.62
€32.62
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Helmut Perlet
|69
|2016
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Juerg Oleas
|59
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Labor Relations Director
|
Kurt-Juergen Loew
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Helmut Schmale
|60
|2009
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Steffen Bersch
|47
|2016
|Member of the Executive Board