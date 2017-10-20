Edition:
United States

GEA Group AG (G1AG.DE)

G1AG.DE on Xetra

40.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.49 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
€40.06
Open
€40.58
Day's High
€40.67
Day's Low
€40.31
Volume
391,260
Avg. Vol
620,369
52-wk High
€42.32
52-wk Low
€32.62

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Helmut Perlet

69 2016 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Juerg Oleas

59 2016 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Labor Relations Director

Kurt-Juergen Loew

2016 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Helmut Schmale

60 2009 Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer

Steffen Bersch

47 2016 Member of the Executive Board
GEA Group AG News

