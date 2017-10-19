Gabriel India Ltd (GABR.NS)
GABR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
198.75INR
19 Oct 2017
198.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.25 (-0.13%)
Rs-0.25 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs199.00
Rs199.00
Open
Rs200.50
Rs200.50
Day's High
Rs200.70
Rs200.70
Day's Low
Rs198.00
Rs198.00
Volume
25,831
25,831
Avg. Vol
259,686
259,686
52-wk High
Rs222.50
Rs222.50
52-wk Low
Rs99.80
Rs99.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anjali Singh
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rajendran Arunachalam
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Nilesh Jain
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Manoj Kolhatkar
|46
|2011
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Rohit Philip
|2013
|Director