Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GAGR.SI)
GAGR.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
0.38SGD
9:26pm EDT
0.38SGD
9:26pm EDT
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+1.32%)
$0.00 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
$0.38
$0.38
Open
$0.38
$0.38
Day's High
$0.38
$0.38
Day's Low
$0.38
$0.38
Volume
418,900
418,900
Avg. Vol
14,720,252
14,720,252
52-wk High
$0.45
$0.45
52-wk Low
$0.34
$0.34
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Franky Oesman Widjaja
|59
|2000
|Executive Non-Independent Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
|
Muktar Widjaja
|62
|2008
|President and Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Rafael Concepcion
|50
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer and Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Pedy Harianto
|Head of Audit & Compliance
|
Hemant Bhatt
|2012
|Head, Downstream
- Golden Agri-Resources posts Q2 underlying profit
- BRIEF-Golden Agri-Resources posts HY net profit attributable of $59.4 mln
- BRIEF-Golden Agri-Resources continues to have a positive outlook for FY 2017
- UPDATE 1-Golden Agri-Resources' underlying profit climbs on higher palm prices
- BRIEF-Golden Agri-Resources sees lower 2017 capex budget