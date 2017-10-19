GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS)
GAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
433.25INR
19 Oct 2017
433.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.25 (-0.74%)
Rs-3.25 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs436.50
Rs436.50
Open
Rs436.00
Rs436.00
Day's High
Rs436.20
Rs436.20
Day's Low
Rs431.25
Rs431.25
Volume
170,622
170,622
Avg. Vol
3,306,739
3,306,739
52-wk High
Rs457.45
Rs457.45
52-wk Low
Rs300.75
Rs300.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
B. Tripathi
|2009
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Subir Purkayastha
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director, Whole Time Director
|
A.K. Jha
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ashutosh Karnatak
|56
|2014
|Director - Projects, Whole Time Director
|
Gajendra Singh
|2017
|Director (Marketing), Director
