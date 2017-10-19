Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd (GALK.NS)
GALK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
648.50INR
19 Oct 2017
648.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.80 (-1.94%)
Rs-12.80 (-1.94%)
Prev Close
Rs661.30
Rs661.30
Open
Rs661.90
Rs661.90
Day's High
Rs666.80
Rs666.80
Day's Low
Rs634.85
Rs634.85
Volume
50,624
50,624
Avg. Vol
141,071
141,071
52-wk High
Rs728.80
Rs728.80
52-wk Low
Rs315.00
Rs315.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
J. Singh
|2016
|Chairman and Director of the Board
|
Sanjay Bhatt
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P. Gera
|2016
|Managing Director
|
Atanu Chakraborty
|2014
|Director
|
Anil Mukim
|2016
|Additional Director