Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAPR.NS)
GAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
188.00INR
19 Oct 2017
188.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs188.05
Rs188.05
Open
Rs188.05
Rs188.05
Day's High
Rs192.65
Rs192.65
Day's Low
Rs184.80
Rs184.80
Volume
13,625
13,625
Avg. Vol
221,200
221,200
52-wk High
Rs209.00
Rs209.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.04
Rs112.04
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
T. Indira Reddy
|64
|1996
|Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board
|
J. Brij Reddy
|74
|2007
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
P. Sreedhar Babu
|Chief Financial Officer
|
I. Lakshmi
|Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary, IR Contact Officer
|
T. V. Sandeep Reddy
|1989
|Managing Director, Executive Director