Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (GARAN.IS)
GARAN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
10.20TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Ferit Sahenk
|53
|2001
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
Ali Erbil
|49
|2015
|Member of the Board of Directors, President & CEO
Gokhan Erun
|49
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Deputy CEO Corporate Banking & Treasury
Suleyman Sozen
|71
|2003
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
Aydin Guler
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Finance & Accounting
- BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi secures $250 mln within the framework of international borrowing program
- BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi sells NPL portfolio of 229.4 mln lira for 13.4 mln lira
- BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi signs agreement to secure EUR 200 million equivalent
- BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi faces fine and damage claim from French court and treasury
- Turkey's Garanti bank's board chairman resigns