Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GATE.NS)
GATE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
239.90INR
19 Oct 2017
239.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.15 (+0.06%)
Rs0.15 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
Rs239.75
Rs239.75
Open
Rs236.85
Rs236.85
Day's High
Rs240.90
Rs240.90
Day's Low
Rs236.70
Rs236.70
Volume
15,297
15,297
Avg. Vol
210,544
210,544
52-wk High
Rs292.20
Rs292.20
52-wk Low
Rs210.35
Rs210.35
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Prem Gupta
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
R. Kumar
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ishaan Gupta
|27
|2017
|Joint Managing Director, Director
|
Kapil Anand
|54
|2016
|Director - CFS
|
Mamta Gupta
|2015
|Additional Director