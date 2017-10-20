Bilfinger SE (GBFG.DE)
GBFG.DE on Xetra
34.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eckhard Cordes
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Thomas Blades
|61
|2016
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Gert Becker
|Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Stephan Brueckner
|51
|2008
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Klaus Patzak
|51
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
