Grupo Carso SAB de CV (GCARSOA1.MX)

GCARSOA1.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

65.15MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$65.20
Open
$66.43
Day's High
$66.70
Day's Low
$65.00
Volume
302,820
Avg. Vol
381,319
52-wk High
$92.40
52-wk Low
$65.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Slim Domit

50 1994 Chairman of the Board

Antonio Gomez Garcia

2015 Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Slim Domit

48 2000 Vice Chairman of the Board

Arturo Spinola Garcia

2014 Treasurer

Alejandro Archundia Becerra

2015 Secretary
Grupo Carso SAB de CV News

