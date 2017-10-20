Edition:
Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV (GCC.MX)

GCC.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

92.95MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.98 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
$93.93
Open
$92.01
Day's High
$95.50
Day's Low
$92.00
Volume
146,979
Avg. Vol
151,272
52-wk High
$97.87
52-wk Low
$57.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Federico Terrazas Becerra

2013 Chairman of the Board

Ronald Henley

2015 President of United States Division

Hector Enrique Escalante Ochoa

2015 Chief Executive Officer

Luis Carlos Arias Laso

2017 Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Jesus Rogelio Gonzalez Lechuga

2001 Director of Mexico Division
