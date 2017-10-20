Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV (GCC.MX)
GCC.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
92.95MXN
20 Oct 2017
92.95MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.98 (-1.04%)
$-0.98 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
$93.93
$93.93
Open
$92.01
$92.01
Day's High
$95.50
$95.50
Day's Low
$92.00
$92.00
Volume
146,979
146,979
Avg. Vol
151,272
151,272
52-wk High
$97.87
$97.87
52-wk Low
$57.00
$57.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Federico Terrazas Becerra
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Ronald Henley
|2015
|President of United States Division
|
Hector Enrique Escalante Ochoa
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Luis Carlos Arias Laso
|2017
|Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
|
Jesus Rogelio Gonzalez Lechuga
|2001
|Director of Mexico Division