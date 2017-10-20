Gibson Energy Inc (GEI.TO)
GEI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
17.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
17.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.06 (-0.34%)
$-0.06 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
$17.61
$17.61
Open
$17.54
$17.54
Day's High
$17.60
$17.60
Day's Low
$17.44
$17.44
Volume
230,565
230,565
Avg. Vol
231,186
231,186
52-wk High
$20.31
$20.31
52-wk Low
$15.57
$15.57
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Estey
|64
|2013
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Steven Spaulding
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sean Brown
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Douglas Wilkins
|2017
|President - U.S. Operations
|
Richard Wise
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
