Gibson Energy Inc (GEI.TO)

GEI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
$17.61
Open
$17.54
Day's High
$17.60
Day's Low
$17.44
Volume
230,565
Avg. Vol
231,186
52-wk High
$20.31
52-wk Low
$15.57

People

Name Age Since Current Position

James Estey

64 2013 Independent Chairman of the Board

Steven Spaulding

2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Sean Brown

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Douglas Wilkins

2017 President - U.S. Operations

Richard Wise

2014 Chief Operating Officer
Gibson Energy Inc News

