Rallye SA (GENC.PA)

GENC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.71EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
€15.70
Open
€15.76
Day's High
€15.77
Day's Low
€15.61
Volume
25,890
Avg. Vol
80,093
52-wk High
€22.69
52-wk Low
€14.82

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Charles Naouri

68 2013 Chairman of the Board

Didier Carlier

65 2015 Chief Executive Officer

Franck Hattab

44 2013 Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Jacques Dumas

65 1990 Director

Jean-Marie Grisard

72 1998 Representative of Finatis SA on the Board
