Genting Singapore PLC (GENS.SI)

GENS.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

1.20SGD
9:30pm EDT
Change (% chg)

$-0.00 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
$1.20
Open
$1.20
Day's High
$1.20
Day's Low
$1.19
Volume
1,194,700
Avg. Vol
20,991,961
52-wk High
$1.22
52-wk Low
$0.74

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kok Thay Lim

65 2005 Executive Chairman of the Board

Hee Teck Tan

58 2010 President, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Shi Ruh Lee

46 2010 Chief Financial Officer

Declan Kenny

Joint Company Secretary

Chong Yue Wee

2017 Joint Company Secretary
Genting Singapore PLC News

