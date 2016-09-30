Genting Singapore PLC (GENS.SI)
GENS.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
1.20SGD
9:30pm EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Kok Thay Lim
|65
|2005
|Executive Chairman of the Board
Hee Teck Tan
|58
|2010
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
Shi Ruh Lee
|46
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer
Declan Kenny
|Joint Company Secretary
Chong Yue Wee
|2017
|Joint Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Genting Singapore prices issuance of Japanese yen-denominated bonds
- Genting Singapore markets debut Samurai bonds
- BRIEF-Genting Singapore proposes issuance of publicly offered unsecured and unsubordinated JPY-denominated bonds in Japan
- BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces unit holders’ voluntary dissolution and liquidation of Claremont
- BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director