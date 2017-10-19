Geojit Financial Services Ltd (GEOJ.NS)
GEOJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
135.60INR
19 Oct 2017
135.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.85 (+0.63%)
Rs0.85 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs134.75
Rs134.75
Open
Rs135.60
Rs135.60
Day's High
Rs136.10
Rs136.10
Day's Low
Rs134.10
Rs134.10
Volume
110,755
110,755
Avg. Vol
578,431
578,431
52-wk High
Rs147.05
Rs147.05
52-wk Low
Rs31.90
Rs31.90
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A. Kurian
|81
|1995
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Joe Peter
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Liju Johnson
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
C. George
|56
|2007
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sharad Sharma
|2014
|Executive Director