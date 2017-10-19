Edition:
Geojit Financial Services Ltd (GEOJ.NS)

GEOJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

135.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.85 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs134.75
Open
Rs135.60
Day's High
Rs136.10
Day's Low
Rs134.10
Volume
110,755
Avg. Vol
578,431
52-wk High
Rs147.05
52-wk Low
Rs31.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

A. Kurian

81 1995 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Joe Peter

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Liju Johnson

2011 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

C. George

56 2007 Managing Director, Executive Director

Sharad Sharma

2014 Executive Director
