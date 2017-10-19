Ge Power India Ltd (GEPO.NS)
GEPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
648.10INR
19 Oct 2017
648.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.65 (-0.86%)
Rs-5.65 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs653.75
Rs653.75
Open
Rs658.50
Rs658.50
Day's High
Rs658.50
Rs658.50
Day's Low
Rs646.00
Rs646.00
Volume
1,194
1,194
Avg. Vol
22,552
22,552
52-wk High
Rs747.90
Rs747.90
52-wk Low
Rs435.50
Rs435.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vishal Wanchoo
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer of GE South Asia
|
Vijay Sharma
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Pradeepta Puhan
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Alok Jha
|Regional Vice President GPS India
|
Sanjeev Agarwal
|2017
|Managing Director - Boiler Product Line, Whole Time Director