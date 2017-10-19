Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GESC.NS)
GESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
396.25INR
19 Oct 2017
396.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.60 (+0.15%)
Rs0.60 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs395.65
Rs395.65
Open
Rs396.05
Rs396.05
Day's High
Rs404.35
Rs404.35
Day's Low
Rs395.00
Rs395.00
Volume
34,003
34,003
Avg. Vol
95,902
95,902
52-wk High
Rs477.50
Rs477.50
52-wk Low
Rs336.45
Rs336.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kanaiyalal Sheth
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bharat Sheth
|2005
|Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
G. Shivakumar
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jayesh Trivedi
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Tapas Icot
|2014
|Additional Director, Whole Time Director