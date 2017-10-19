Ge T&D India Ltd (GETD.NS)
GETD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
377.95INR
19 Oct 2017
377.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.80 (+0.75%)
Rs2.80 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs375.15
Rs375.15
Open
Rs378.75
Rs378.75
Day's High
Rs379.95
Rs379.95
Day's Low
Rs376.00
Rs376.00
Volume
6,158
6,158
Avg. Vol
140,737
140,737
52-wk High
Rs433.80
Rs433.80
52-wk Low
Rs277.85
Rs277.85
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stepahne Cai
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Additional Director
|
Gaurav Negi
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole - Time Director
|
Manoj Singh
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sunil Wadhwa
|57
|2017
|Managing Director, Director
|
Nagesh Tilwani
|43
|2016
|Additional Whole-time Director