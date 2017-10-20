Edition:
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GFG.BA)

GFG.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

94.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.70 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
$93.80
Open
$93.80
Day's High
$94.50
Day's Low
$93.60
Volume
778,506
Avg. Vol
587,494
52-wk High
$95.20
52-wk Low
$37.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eduardo Escasany

2010 Chairman of the Board

Pedro Richards

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Pablo Gutierrez

2010 Vice Chairman of the Board

Jose Luis Gentile

2017 Chief Financial and Accounting Officer, Trustee

Jose L. Ronsini

2017 Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
