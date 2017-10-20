Edition:
United States

Gold Fields Ltd (GFIJ.J)

GFIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,561.73ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-6.27 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
5,568.00
Open
5,470.00
Day's High
5,631.00
Day's Low
5,470.00
Volume
979,551
Avg. Vol
2,190,030
52-wk High
6,215.00
52-wk Low
3,680.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Cheryl Carolus

59 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Nicholas Holland

58 2008 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Richard Menell

61 2015 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Paul Schmidt

49 2009 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Avishkar Nagaser

2016 Executive Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
» More People

Gold Fields Ltd News

» More GFIJ.J News