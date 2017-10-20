Edition:
United States

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV (GFINBURO.MX)

GFINBURO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

32.20MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
$32.16
Open
$32.08
Day's High
$32.40
Day's Low
$31.99
Volume
1,592,582
Avg. Vol
2,725,053
52-wk High
$33.90
52-wk Low
$26.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marco Slim Domit

49 2012 Chairman of the Board

Javier Foncerrada Izquierdo

59 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Director, Chief Executive Officer of Banco Inbursa y Sociedad Financiera Inbursa

Raul Reynal Pena

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Rafael Ramon Audelo Mendez

Chief Executive Officer of Seguros Inbursa and Patrimonial Inbursa

Fabiola Avendano

2010 Chief Executive Officer of CF Credit and FC Financial
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV News

