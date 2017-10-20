Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GFNORTEO.MX)
GFNORTEO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
119.63MXN
20 Oct 2017
119.63MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.28 (-0.23%)
$-0.28 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
$119.91
$119.91
Open
$119.65
$119.65
Day's High
$121.19
$121.19
Day's Low
$118.21
$118.21
Volume
10,239,854
10,239,854
Avg. Vol
5,455,961
5,455,961
52-wk High
$127.90
$127.90
52-wk Low
$90.80
$90.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carlos Hank Gonzalez
|43
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Carlos de la Isla Corry
|President
|
Jose Marcos Ramirez Miguel
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Rafael Victorio Arana de la Garza
|66
|2015
|Chief Financial, Operating and Administrative Officer
|
Sergio Deschamps Ebergenyi
|2011
|Territorial Manager of Northern Region