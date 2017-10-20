Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)
GFRD.L on London Stock Exchange
1,348.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,348.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
4.00 (+0.30%)
4.00 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
1,344.00
1,344.00
Open
1,353.00
1,353.00
Day's High
1,353.00
1,353.00
Day's Low
1,331.00
1,331.00
Volume
217,433
217,433
Avg. Vol
320,551
320,551
52-wk High
1,592.00
1,592.00
52-wk Low
1,134.72
1,134.72
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Ventress
|56
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Truscott
|55
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Graham Prothero
|55
|2013
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Andrew Hammond
|47
|2016
|Divisional Chairman of West Division Linden Homes
|
Tom Nicholson
|52
|2016
|Divisional Chairman of Linden Homes
- BRIEF-Galliford names managing director of rail, aviation & environment business
- Galliford focuses on lower-risk contracts after construction hit
- BRIEF-Homebuilder Galliford sees 60 pct growth in pretax profit to FY 2021
- BRIEF-Galliford Try says appointed to universities’ 750 mln stg building framework
- Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast