Edition:
United States

Grafton Group PLC (GFTU_u.L)

GFTU_u.L on London Stock Exchange

841.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
839.00
Open
845.00
Day's High
851.00
Day's Low
841.00
Volume
464,075
Avg. Vol
515,272
52-wk High
851.00
52-wk Low
476.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Roney

63 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Gavin Slark

51 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

David Arnold

50 2013 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Charles Rinn

Group Financial Controller, Company Secretary

Vincent Crowley

61 2016 Non-Executive Director
» More People

Grafton Group PLC News