CGI Group Inc (GIBa.TO)
GIBa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
66.86CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Serge Godin
|67
|2006
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Founder
|
George Schindler
|53
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Julie Godin
|41
|2016
|Vice-Chair of the Board, Chief Planning and Administration Officer
|
Francois Boulanger
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Jean-Michel Baticle
|2013
|President - France, Luxembourg and Morocco Operations
- BRIEF-CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership
- BRIEF-CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State
- BRIEF-CGI to participate in indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army
- BRIEF-CGI to repurchase 4.85 mln of its shares held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec
- BRIEF-CGI reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.92