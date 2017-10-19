GIC Housing Finance Ltd (GICH.NS)
GICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
507.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.90 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs505.50
Open
Rs508.90
Day's High
Rs515.00
Day's Low
Rs503.00
Volume
57,633
Avg. Vol
166,320
52-wk High
Rs623.40
52-wk Low
Rs250.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alice Vaidyan
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board
|
S. Sridharan
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Company Secretary
|
Rajib De
|2009
|Senior Vice President
|
K. B. Suresh
|Senior Vice President
|
Mahesh Ghagre
|2009
|Vice President