Grupo Gicsa SAB de CV (GICSAB.MX)

GICSAB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

11.54MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
$11.47
Open
$11.58
Day's High
$11.60
Day's Low
$11.40
Volume
60,852
Avg. Vol
778,520
52-wk High
$14.39
52-wk Low
$9.71

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Elias Cababie Daniel

56 Chairman, Executive Director

Abraham Cababie Daniel

Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board

Diodoro Batalla Palacios

2014 Director of Administration and Finance

Salvador Daniel Kabaz

Director General of Chac-Mool, Director

Samuel Jalife Cababie

2014 General Director of Mobilia
Grupo Gicsa SAB de CV News

