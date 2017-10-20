Edition:
Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO)

GIL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

40.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.83 (+2.12%)
Prev Close
$39.19
Open
$39.36
Day's High
$40.09
Day's Low
$39.36
Volume
640,598
Avg. Vol
515,897
52-wk High
$42.18
52-wk Low
$30.97

People

Name Age Since Current Position

William Anderson

67 2012 Independent Chairman of the Board

Glenn Chamandy

56 2004 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Rhodri Harries

53 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer

Michael Hoffman

2001 President - Printware

Eric Lehman

2011 President - Branded Apparel
Gildan Activewear Inc News

