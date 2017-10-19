Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GJIP.NS)
GJIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
139.65INR
19 Oct 2017
139.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.25 (-0.18%)
Rs-0.25 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
Rs139.90
Rs139.90
Open
Rs141.00
Rs141.00
Day's High
Rs142.30
Rs142.30
Day's Low
Rs138.10
Rs138.10
Volume
67,211
67,211
Avg. Vol
243,914
243,914
52-wk High
Rs150.80
Rs150.80
52-wk Low
Rs85.25
Rs85.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gurjant Chahal
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
A. Shah
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Deputy General Manager - Legal
|
Shahmeena Husain
|2017
|Managing Director
|
V. Bhadola
|2010
|Additional General Manager - (HR&A)
|
Y. Bhatt
|2013
|Additional General Manager - (BO)