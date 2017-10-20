GKN PLC (GKN.L)
GKN.L on London Stock Exchange
303.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.30 (+0.43%)
1.30 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Turner
|68
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nigel Stein
|61
|2012
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Adam Walker
|49
|2014
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Kevin Cummings
|54
|2016
|Chief Executive Aerospace, Executive Director
|
Phil Swash
|53
|2016
|Chief Executive Driveline, Executive Director
- UK engineer GKN considers split into two - Sunday Times
- BRIEF-GE Additive signed MoU with GKN PLC for additive manufacturing
- UPDATE 1-Miners provide foundation for FTSE while ConvaTec plummets
- Miners provide foundation for FTSE while Convatec plummets
- UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE retreats from record as pound, GKN weigh