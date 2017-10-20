Glencore PLC (GLEN.L)
GLEN.L on London Stock Exchange
378.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
378.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.60 (+0.16%)
0.60 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
377.60
377.60
Open
382.00
382.00
Day's High
385.45
385.45
Day's Low
374.40
374.40
Volume
35,658,314
35,658,314
Avg. Vol
42,600,363
42,600,363
52-wk High
386.70
386.70
52-wk Low
230.60
230.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anthony Hayward
|59
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ivan Glasenberg
|60
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Steven Kalmin
|47
|2005
|Chief Financial Officer
|
John Burton
|52
|2011
|Company Secretary
|
Peter Coates
|71
|2014
|Non-Executive Director