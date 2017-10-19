Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLEN.NS)
GLEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
608.55INR
19 Oct 2017
608.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.85 (+0.30%)
Rs1.85 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs606.70
Rs606.70
Open
Rs608.50
Rs608.50
Day's High
Rs611.00
Rs611.00
Day's Low
Rs606.05
Rs606.05
Volume
115,727
115,727
Avg. Vol
891,262
891,262
52-wk High
Rs994.00
Rs994.00
52-wk Low
Rs567.80
Rs567.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Glenn Saldanha
|46
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
P. Ganesh
|2016
|President, Chief Financial Officer
|
Harish Kuber
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Murali Neelakantan
|2017
|Executive Director - Global General Counsel, Executive Director
|
Cherylann Pinto
|2017
|Whole-Time Director
- BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for aprepitant capsules USP
- BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval from U.S. FDA for desonide lotion
- BRIEF-Jaguar subsidiary Napo and Glenmark pharma sign agreement returning key rights in 141 countries to Napo
- BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for nitroglycerin sublingual tablets
- BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for desonide ointment, 0.05 pct