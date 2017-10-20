Grenke AG (GLJn.DE)
GLJn.DE on Xetra
85.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
85.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.45 (+0.53%)
€0.45 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
€84.75
€84.75
Open
€85.00
€85.00
Day's High
€85.42
€85.42
Day's Low
€84.53
€84.53
Volume
27,543
27,543
Avg. Vol
44,104
44,104
52-wk High
€86.67
€86.67
52-wk Low
€45.20
€45.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ernst-Moritz Lipp
|66
|2005
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Wolfgang Grenke
|66
|2012
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Gerhard Witt
|72
|2005
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Antje Leminsky
|46
|2013
|Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Information Officer
|
Mark Kindermann
|56
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
- BRIEF-GRENKE group's new business reaches EUR 1,731.2 mln in 9mth period
- BRIEF-Grenke H1 oper result up 18.5% to EUR 78.8 mln
- BRIEF-GRENKE AG raises forecast for Leasing segment's new business
- BRIEF-Grenke executes resolved capital increase
- BRIEF-Grenke Q1 net interest income improves to 59.1 mln euros