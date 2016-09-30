Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLPL.SI)
GLPL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
3.29SGD
9:30pm EDT
3.29SGD
9:30pm EDT
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.29
$3.29
Open
$3.30
$3.30
Day's High
$3.30
$3.30
Day's Low
$3.29
$3.29
Volume
698,868
698,868
Avg. Vol
16,829,011
16,829,011
52-wk High
$3.34
$3.34
52-wk Low
$1.77
$1.77
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Seek Ngee Huat
|67
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ming Zhi Mei
|45
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Fang Xie
|53
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Yoshiyuki Chosa
|47
|2014
|President of Global Logistic Properties Limited - Japan
|
Mauro Dias
|54
|2014
|President of Global Logistic Properties Limited - Brazil
- BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says GLP China to issue RMB1.0 bln of Panda bonds
- BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says unit acquires interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology
- Global Logistic Properties buys European logistics firm for $2.8 billion
- UPDATE 1-Global Logistic Properties buys European logistics firm for $2.8 bln
- BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties to buy properties in Europe for EUR2.4 bln