Global Yatirim Holding AS (GLYHO.IS)
GLYHO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.47TRY
17 Oct 2017
3.47TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.04TL (-1.14%)
-0.04TL (-1.14%)
Prev Close
3.51TL
3.51TL
Open
3.53TL
3.53TL
Day's High
3.54TL
3.54TL
Day's Low
3.46TL
3.46TL
Volume
6,477,106
6,477,106
Avg. Vol
15,113,973
15,113,973
52-wk High
3.99TL
3.99TL
52-wk Low
1.48TL
1.48TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehmet Kutman
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Erol Goker
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Cagri Kutlu
|2015
|Treasury Manager, Director of Investor Relations
|
Aysegul Bensel
|1999
|Member of the Board
|
Serdar Kirmaz
|Member of the Board