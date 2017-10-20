Grupo Mexico SAB de CV (GMEXICOB.MX)
GMEXICOB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
60.03MXN
20 Oct 2017
60.03MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$60.03
$60.03
Open
$61.30
$61.30
Day's High
$62.05
$62.05
Day's Low
$59.34
$59.34
Volume
5,493,477
5,493,477
Avg. Vol
9,086,817
9,086,817
52-wk High
$67.34
$67.34
52-wk Low
$44.90
$44.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
German Larrea Mota Velasco
|63
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Xavier Garcia de Quevedo Topete
|70
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
|
Rogelio Velez Lopez de la Cerda
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer of Perforadora Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
|
Daniel Muniz Quintanilla
|43
|2015
|Executive Vice President of Mining Division , Secretary
|
Oscar Gonzalez Rocha
|78
|2015
|Director and Executive Vice President of Mining Division