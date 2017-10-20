Edition:
United States

Grupo Mexico SAB de CV (GMEXICOB.MX)

GMEXICOB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

60.03MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$60.03
Open
$61.30
Day's High
$62.05
Day's Low
$59.34
Volume
5,493,477
Avg. Vol
9,086,817
52-wk High
$67.34
52-wk Low
$44.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

German Larrea Mota Velasco

63 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Xavier Garcia de Quevedo Topete

70 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Rogelio Velez Lopez de la Cerda

2017 Chief Executive Officer of Perforadora Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

Daniel Muniz Quintanilla

43 2015 Executive Vice President of Mining Division , Secretary

Oscar Gonzalez Rocha

78 2015 Director and Executive Vice President of Mining Division
