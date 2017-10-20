Edition:
United States

Grammer AG (GMMG.DE)

GMMG.DE on Xetra

48.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.84 (-3.68%)
Prev Close
€49.90
Open
€50.20
Day's High
€50.20
Day's Low
€47.86
Volume
85,831
Avg. Vol
81,893
52-wk High
€61.95
52-wk Low
€40.47

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Klaus Probst

64 2011 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Hartmut Mueller

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Board

Horst Ott

50 2012 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Gerard Cordonnier

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Manfred Pretscher

2015 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Grammer AG News

