Grammer AG (GMMG.DE)
GMMG.DE on Xetra
48.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
48.06EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-1.84 (-3.68%)
€-1.84 (-3.68%)
Prev Close
€49.90
€49.90
Open
€50.20
€50.20
Day's High
€50.20
€50.20
Day's Low
€47.86
€47.86
Volume
85,831
85,831
Avg. Vol
81,893
81,893
52-wk High
€61.95
€61.95
52-wk Low
€40.47
€40.47
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Klaus Probst
|64
|2011
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Hartmut Mueller
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Board
|
Horst Ott
|50
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Gerard Cordonnier
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Manfred Pretscher
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board
