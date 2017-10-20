GMP Capital Inc (GMP.TO)
GMP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.36%)
$-0.01 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
$2.77
$2.77
Open
$2.81
$2.81
Day's High
$2.82
$2.82
Day's Low
$2.75
$2.75
Volume
14,337
14,337
Avg. Vol
103,113
103,113
52-wk High
$4.83
$4.83
52-wk Low
$2.13
$2.13
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Donald Wright
|69
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Harris Fricker
|52
|2010
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Kevin Sullivan
|57
|2010
|Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Douglas Bell
|2011
|Vice Chairman - Investment Banking of GMP Securities
|
Trent Boehm
|Vice Chairman, Co-Head - Energy Sales and Trading of GMP FirstEnergy