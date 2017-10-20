Greencore Group PLC (GNC.L)
GNC.L on London Stock Exchange
195.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
195.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.30 (-1.66%)
-3.30 (-1.66%)
Prev Close
198.30
198.30
Open
198.30
198.30
Day's High
198.30
198.30
Day's Low
193.90
193.90
Volume
2,536,769
2,536,769
Avg. Vol
4,690,866
4,690,866
52-wk High
274.27
274.27
52-wk Low
180.40
180.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P. Gary Kennedy
|58
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Patrick Coveney
|46
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Eoin Tonge
|44
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Chris Kirke
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer - Greencore USA
|
Nigel Blakey
|2016
|Managing Director of Greencore Grocery