Grindrod Ltd (GNDJ.J)
GNDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,508.53ZAc
20 Oct 2017
1,508.53ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.47 (-0.23%)
-3.47 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
1,512.00
1,512.00
Open
1,500.00
1,500.00
Day's High
1,518.00
1,518.00
Day's Low
1,500.00
1,500.00
Volume
435,773
435,773
Avg. Vol
711,597
711,597
52-wk High
1,575.00
1,575.00
52-wk Low
1,021.00
1,021.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Hankinson
|67
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Bongiwe Ntuli
|39
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer - Port, Terminals and Rail, Executive Director
|
Martyn Wade
|57
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - Shipping, Executive Director
|
David Polkinghorne
|52
|2014
|Managing Director - Financial Services, Executive Director
|
Andrew Waller
|54
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director