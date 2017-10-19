Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC.NS)
GNFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
472.60INR
19 Oct 2017
472.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs28.85 (+6.50%)
Rs28.85 (+6.50%)
Prev Close
Rs443.75
Rs443.75
Open
Rs448.00
Rs448.00
Day's High
Rs478.70
Rs478.70
Day's Low
Rs447.00
Rs447.00
Volume
3,941,624
3,941,624
Avg. Vol
1,189,238
1,189,238
52-wk High
Rs478.70
Rs478.70
52-wk Low
Rs180.00
Rs180.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
D Parikh
|2017
|Interim Chief Financial Officer
|
T. Lakhmapurkar
|47
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajiv Gupta
|52
|2013
|Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of Government of Gujarat
|
PA Mankad
|Executive Director
|
VS Sirohi
|2014
|Executive Director