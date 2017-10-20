Genfit SA (GNFT.PA)
GNFT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
21.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.17 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
€22.15
Open
€22.21
Day's High
€22.28
Day's Low
€21.84
Volume
121,635
Avg. Vol
147,391
52-wk High
€35.65
52-wk Low
€16.51
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Xavier Guille Des Buttes
|2008
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jean-Francois Mouney
|2008
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Charles Woler
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Dean Hum
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Chief Scientific Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Nathalie Huitorel
|2008
|Executive Vice President of Finance, Member of the Management Board
- BRIEF-Genfit completes offering of convertible bonds due 2022 for 180 million euros
- BRIEF-Genfit completes convertible bonds offering for amount of 180 million euros
- BRIEF-Genfit reports nine months revenues at 91 thousand euros
- BRIEF-Genfit launches an offering of conbertible bonds for around 150 million euros
- BRIEF-Genfit's combination of two pharmacopoeia drugs show anti-fibrotic potential