Genfit SA (GNFT.PA)

GNFT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

21.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.17 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
€22.15
Open
€22.21
Day's High
€22.28
Day's Low
€21.84
Volume
121,635
Avg. Vol
147,391
52-wk High
€35.65
52-wk Low
€16.51

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Xavier Guille Des Buttes

2008 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Jean-Francois Mouney

2008 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Charles Woler

Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dean Hum

2015 Chief Operating Officer, Chief Scientific Officer, Member of the Management Board

Nathalie Huitorel

2008 Executive Vice President of Finance, Member of the Management Board
Genfit SA News

