Greene King PLC (GNK.L)
GNK.L on London Stock Exchange
543.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
5.00 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
538.00
Open
540.50
Day's High
544.00
Day's Low
535.50
Volume
976,258
Avg. Vol
1,502,302
52-wk High
773.78
52-wk Low
518.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philip Yea
|62
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rooney Anand
|2005
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Kirk Davis
|44
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Lindsay Keswick
|Company Secretary
|
Gordon Fryett
|62
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
- Banks outperform on ECB talk as euro gains hamper European shares
- UPDATE 2-Banks outperform on ECB talk as euro gains hamper European shares
- UPDATE 2-Weak spending, rising costs hit UK pub group Greene King
- Stronger euro continues to hold back European shares
- Greene King warns of tougher times ahead as sales slip