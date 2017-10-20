Edition:
United States

Metalurgica Gerdau SA (GOAU4.SA)

GOAU4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

5.60BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.06 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
R$ 5.66
Open
R$ 5.70
Day's High
R$ 5.76
Day's Low
R$ 5.60
Volume
11,458,400
Avg. Vol
14,494,149
52-wk High
R$ 6.72
52-wk Low
R$ 3.85

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter

53 2016 Chairman of the Board

Andre Bier Gerdau Johannpeter

54 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Harley Lorentz Scardoelli

53 2016 Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter

45 2016 Executive Vice President, Director

Francisco Deppermann Fortes

53 2011 Chief IT and Human Resources Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Metalurgica Gerdau SA News

