Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)
GOCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
958.95INR
19 Oct 2017
958.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.10 (-0.63%)
Rs-6.10 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs965.05
Rs965.05
Open
Rs970.00
Rs970.00
Day's High
Rs970.00
Rs970.00
Day's Low
Rs955.00
Rs955.00
Volume
22,837
22,837
Avg. Vol
706,219
706,219
52-wk High
Rs1,083.00
Rs1,083.00
52-wk Low
Rs636.10
Rs636.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Adi Godrej
|75
|2009
|Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
V. Srinivasan
|47
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary
|
Vivek Gambhir
|48
|2013
|Managing Director, Non-Executive Director
|
Nisaba Godrej
|39
|2013
|Executive Director
|
Tanya Dubash
|49
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
- BRIEF-India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol PAT down 9 pct
- BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products seeks members' nod for 1:1 issue of bonus shares
- BRIEF-India's Godrej Consumer Products says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson at co
- BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products March-qtr consol profit rises over 3 fold