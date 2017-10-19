Godrej Industries Ltd (GODI.NS)
GODI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
591.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.20 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
Rs596.20
Open
Rs599.45
Day's High
Rs599.45
Day's Low
Rs585.00
Volume
58,073
Avg. Vol
444,799
52-wk High
Rs699.00
52-wk Low
Rs363.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Adi Godrej
|75
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Clement Pinto
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Nilufer Shekhawat
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Nadir Godrej
|66
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Tanya Dubash
|49
|2014
|Executive Director, Chief Brand Officer