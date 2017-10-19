Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS)
GODR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
638.10INR
19 Oct 2017
638.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-10.40 (-1.60%)
Rs-10.40 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
Rs648.50
Rs648.50
Open
Rs645.05
Rs645.05
Day's High
Rs652.80
Rs652.80
Day's Low
Rs637.50
Rs637.50
Volume
26,310
26,310
Avg. Vol
246,043
246,043
52-wk High
Rs679.80
Rs679.80
52-wk Low
Rs286.35
Rs286.35
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pirojsha Godrej
|33
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Adi Godrej
|74
|2017
|Chairman Emeritus
|
Mohit Malhotra
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Surender Varma
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Jamshyd Godrej
|68
|1990
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Godrej Properties allots NCDs worth 5 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Godrej Properties to consider issuance of unsecured NCDs
- BRIEF-Godrej Properties announces JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing residential project
- BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties June qtr consol profit down about 46 pct
- BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties adds a new project in Gurgaon