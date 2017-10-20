Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L)
GOG.L on London Stock Exchange
1,700.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,700.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
6.00 (+0.35%)
6.00 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
1,694.00
1,694.00
Open
1,701.00
1,701.00
Day's High
1,711.00
1,711.00
Day's Low
1,692.00
1,692.00
Volume
80,339
80,339
Avg. Vol
145,891
145,891
52-wk High
2,344.00
2,344.00
52-wk Low
1,442.00
1,442.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andrew Allner
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
David Brown
|2011
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Patrick Butcher
|2016
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Mark Ferriday
|2017
|Group Finance Controller
|
Carolyn Ferguson
|2006
|Group Company Secretary
