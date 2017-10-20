Edition:
United States

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA)

GOLL4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

15.23BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.27 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
R$ 14.96
Open
R$ 15.00
Day's High
R$ 15.33
Day's Low
R$ 14.96
Volume
1,597,200
Avg. Vol
2,732,284
52-wk High
R$ 15.86
52-wk Low
R$ 3.82

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Constantino de Oliveira

46 2012 Chairman of the Board

Paulo Sergio Kakinoff

40 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Joaquim Constantino

51 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Richard Freeman Lark

48 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Investor Relations Officer

Sergio Quito

62 2014 Chief Operating Officer
