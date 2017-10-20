Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA)
GOLL4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
15.23BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Constantino de Oliveira
|46
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff
|40
|2012
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Joaquim Constantino
|51
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Richard Freeman Lark
|48
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Investor Relations Officer
|
Sergio Quito
|62
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
- BRIEF-Contrarian Capital reports 7.87 pct passive stake in Gol Intelligent Airlines
- BRIEF-Brazil's Gol sees Q3 non-recurring operating margins at 12-12.5 pct
- BRIEF-GOL discloses its preliminary traffic figures for August 2017
- Brazil's Gol swings to 2nd quarter loss
- BRIEF-Gol posts preliminary traffic figures for June 2017