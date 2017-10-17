Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (GOLTS.IS)
GOLTS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
74.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
74.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.35TL (+0.47%)
0.35TL (+0.47%)
Prev Close
73.95TL
73.95TL
Open
74.05TL
74.05TL
Day's High
75.00TL
75.00TL
Day's Low
73.90TL
73.90TL
Volume
114,706
114,706
Avg. Vol
152,248
152,248
52-wk High
86.20TL
86.20TL
52-wk Low
65.20TL
65.20TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sevket Demirel
|2008
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Neslihan Demirel
|2013
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Executive Member of the Board
|
Sehriban Atasagun
|2008
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Sertac Ozyurt
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Sengul Akpinar
|Financial Affairs Director